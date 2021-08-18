WATCH: Carjacking in Ensley leads to police chase, arrests in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A carjacking in Ensley on August 6 led to a police chase and two arrests in Birmingham.

Police said the carjacking victim had OnStar service on her vehicle and OnStar was actively tracking the vehicle to Magnolia Avenue where an officer spotted the vehicle.

“A south precinct officer observed the vehicle and OnStar disabled the vehicle, at which point two individuals bailed out of that vehicle and fled on foot. One of the individuals was taken into custody free of any incident and the second individual entered into a foot chase with our officers,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Police said the suspect who ran away jumped on top of a roof and was eventually captured by police. Officers arrested the second suspect on 11th Avenue South.