BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide case from more than 20 years ago.

Wesley Powell III, 20, was shot and killed outside of a gas station in the 700 block of 8th Avenue N back on Dec. 5, 2001. BPD Chief Scott Thurmond said Powell was inside of his car when he was shot and killed.

Earlier this year, detectives with the department received new information that allowed them to continue the investigation into the cold case and produce arrest warrants for Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon.

Witherspoon, 46, was taken into custody on Aug. 19 and charged with capital murder. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Powell’s family was present at a press conference held by BPD Thursday. Wesley Powell Jr., the victim’s father, addressed the media on how difficult the wait has been for him and his family.

“Don’t give up. Because at one time, I really did. After 21 years, I did,” Powell said. “But to see this come to light and give our family some closure so we can have Christmas dinner just like everyone else. Because everyone else was having Christmas dinner and we were burying our son. The main thing is don’t give up.”

