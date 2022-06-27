BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is teaming up with the FBI to help solve six recent homicide investigations in the city.

In a press conference held Monday morning, BPD Chief Scott Thurmond and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp both spoke on the new initiative to have information on those cases brought forward, including advertisements being placed over the city as well as a total of $60,000 being offered in reward money.

“Our detectives work relentlessly to solve cases and we have made great strides in this area,” Thurmond said. “However, we do believe there are people who have information and we need that information.”

The six unsolved investigations resulted in the deaths of eight people dating back to April 2021. The individuals involved in each case are as followed:

Areyelle Yarbrough, 32, was killed in a shooting during an Easter gathering at W.C. Patton Park on April 4, 2021.

Timothy Erby, 49, and Ellis Embry, 66, were found dead suffering from gunshot wounds inside Embry’s home in the 1000 block of 42 nd Place North on Aug. 5, 2021.

Place North on Aug. 5, 2021. Christian Raspberry, 20, was killed in a shootout while driving in the Inglenook community on Oct. 10, 2021.

Kenneth Wayne Austin, 26, was killed on Nov. 2, 2021 in the 7300 block of 3 rd Avenue North by occupants of a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen out from a Tuscaloosa dealership.

Avenue North by occupants of a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen out from a Tuscaloosa dealership. Lorenzo Cole, 23, and Cortney Woods, 22, were killed after they were shot riding together to a gas station in the 3800 block of East Lake Boulevard on Dec. 14, 2021.

Leeco Whittington, 24, was killed in a shooting on Jan. 5, 2022 in the 30 block of South Park Road after he walked out of a service station.

Alongside the billboards and posters being placed in the city, residents living in the zip codes of 35217, 35215 and 35020 can expect to also receive ads to come forward with information on social media. Thurmond says these zip codes will be targeted as they correspond to the murders. The billboards will be in place starting Monday and will last for at least the next 30 days.

Individuals with information on any of the six investigations are eligible for $10,000 per case they help solve. Thurmond says that offering reward money has had an effect on individuals coming forward in the past.

If you have any information on these cases, you can remain anonymous by calling detectives at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.