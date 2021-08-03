Man killed in shooting at gas station on East Lake Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station Tuesday evening.

According to the BPD, officers responded to the gas station in the 3800 block of East Lake Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Once on the scene, they discovered a male victim lying unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The victim’s vehicle had collided with another car near a gas pump.

Police have identified the victim as Clifford Grayson, Jr., a 27-year-old from Birmingham, they say.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A preliminary investigation suggests the victim and a suspect had gotten into a verbal argument before gunshots were fired.

A person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

This article was updated on August 3 at 9:06 to include information about the identity of the victim.