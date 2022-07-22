CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it believes that a suspect in an almost decade-old cold case has been found.

During a press conference Friday morning, authorities gave an update on the kidnapping of 75-year-old Betty Cobb on July 4. Cobb was abducted from her home and later found at the residence of Tony Lamar White. She was found by authorities inside a closet, bound by duct tape.

White, 47, was captured by Highway Patrol officers in Kentucky the next day and has since been extradited back to Alabama.

It was during the press conference that Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade announced that during the investigation into White, his DNA had been linked to two previous cold cases: one in Calhoun County in 2012 and one in Talladega County in 2013.

The previous cases were linked by DNA evidence and once White’s DNA was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, authorities were notified that there was another link. White has yet to be charged in the previous crimes as further investigation into the DNA evidence is needed.

“We’re just really glad to know that we got this guy off of the street,” Wade said. “I wish we could’ve done it in 2012, it would’ve saved some heartache.”

All three cases are similar they took place in July and involved attacks on elderly women.

White has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary and first-degree kidnapping. He is currently being held at the Calhoun County Jail on a $4 million bond and will have a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Calhoun County Assistant District Attorney Eric Snyder said that his office will be pursuing the use of Aniah’s Law against White which would be the first use of the law in Calhoun County since its passing in 2021. The law, named after Aniah Blanchard, would allow judges to deny bonds to suspects accused of committing violent crimes.

