WATCH: Anniston PD, FBI bust illegal gaming operations

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — With help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Anniston Police Department served two warrants for illegal gaming Thursday morning, uncovering nearly 60 illegal gaming machines.

According to an APD Facebook post, the warrants were served in the 400 block of North Hunter Ave. and 100 block of Old Gadsden Highway. 59 gaming machines, three ATMs, one firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized.

In the post, Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles said that letters had been sent out to establishments suspected to be operating illegal machines and warned other illegal operations about the dedication of the police team and justice system.

“I literally gave out letters to establishments that I knew about after the last raid a few months ago. I promise you that it’s not a joke. I promise you that we are coming, and I will ask for the full weight of the court and laws to be applied to those arrested,” Bowles said.

