WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A Warrior officer sustained minor injuries after having his leg struck by a car Wednesday night.

According to Chief Scott Praytor with Warrior PD, the officer pulled over a vehicle he believed was stolen. When the officer tried to exit his vehicle, the driver pulled off and struck the officer’s door and leg, knocking the officer back into his vehicle.

A pursuit followed and ended on River Road and Highway 31 in Warrior when the suspect drove off a cliff.

The officer was able to exit the vehicle and is now on foot. There is a K9 and helicopters looking for the suspect.

