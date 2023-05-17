BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A convicted felon from Warrior was sentenced by a federal judge Tuesday for illegal possession of a firearm, U.S. attorney Prim Escalona announced.

Dantrell Dujuan Purifoy, 30, was sentenced to five years and one month in prison. Purifoy pleaded guilty in January to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the plea agreement, a Warrior police officer received a license plate reader report on a stolen vehicle on July 27. The officer saw Purifoy pull into a residence in Warrior and recognized him for prior interactions with law enforcement.

The officer exited the vehicle and held Purifoy at gunpoint. Purifoy then backed his vehicle up and accelerated forward. He hit the officer’s driver’s side door, causing injury to the officer’s foot, and then fled in the stolen vehicle. Officers pursued Purifoy until he lost control of the vehicle and ran off a cliff.

He escaped the vehicle and fled on foot. The Warrior Police Department canine unit was deployed. Officers caught Purifoy, who recovered a Taurus 9mm pistol from the vehicle. The WPD and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Previously, Purifoy was convicted of multiple felony convictions, including first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.