HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has issued warrants for a man who allegedly committed four burglaries in the Greystone area.

Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan, 20, of Santiago, Chile has been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft of property by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Hoover Police, offices received reports of four home burglaries between Sept. 9 and Oct. 8 in the Greystone area. The burglaries were all committed at times when the homeowners were away from the property.

Detectives with the Crime Against Property Unit began an investigation and received a lead that an individual had been arrested in Brentwood, Tennessee for similar crimes. Tenn. Detectives exchanged information with Hoover investigators and confirmed the suspect, Lienan, was the same one they were searching for.

Lienan is currently in the Williamson County Jail in Tenn. on charges of aggravated burglary and will face extradition to Alabama following the result of his other cases. His total bond is $60,000.

Detectives are working to determine if there are any additional suspects. They are also exploring the possibility of links between other cases in the Greystone area, including the arrest on Oct. 10 involving a burglar who had traveled to Hoover and was later arrested in Tenn.