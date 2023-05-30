JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Warrants were issued Tuesday for twin brothers facing multiple charges in the death of a 17-year-old girl on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ke’Andre and Ke’Autay Fuller are both charged with capital murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and three counts of attempted murder. The capital murder charges carry no bond.

JCSO detectives presented evidence in the shooting death of Tatyanna Hannah to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and warrants were issued for the brothers’ arrests. Ke’Autay Fuller, whose photo was not provided, is believed to have black hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5’8″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

The shooting was the second of two shootings involving juvenile victims over the weekend, as a 15-year-old suspect is being held on murder charges for the shooting death of his girlfriend. Public information officer Joni Money says detectives believe the two shootings may be connected.

If you have any information on the location of Ke’Andre or Ke’Autay Fuller, please call 911.