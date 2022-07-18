NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect wanted on several warrants was taken into custody on Friday after police said he was found on a Nashville interstate.

Officers were reportedly called to Rivergate Parkway and the Interstate 65 North ramp after they received reports of a man running up and down the ramp without shoes. When MNPD officers arrived, they said the male suspect was found on the side of the highway squatted in the grass.

When he identified himself, police allegedly learned he had seven active warrants out of Metro Nashville.

Police said they also found meth in the suspect’s pocket after he was taken into custody and searched.