WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss the recent discovery of human remains in the area.

According to the WCSO, human remains were discovered in a “shallow make-shift grave” near the Bremen area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as male and is believed to have died recently.

One person is in custody in connection to the case. WCSO advised that the public is not in any danger concerning this incident.

The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. No further details have been released at this time.

