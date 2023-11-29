WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office was allegedly the target of a recent scam involving an inmate who reportedly posed as a law enforcement official, the department reported Wednesday.

In the Facebook post, the WCSO said their employee received a call Monday night from an unknown number. The caller, not knowing who he was talking to, allegedly said there was a “warrant for his arrest” due to him missing a court date. WCSO said the caller, claiming to be a deputy of a fictitious name, then named a local circuit judge as signing the warrant and “transferred” the WCSO employee to someone pretending to be Chief Deputy Anthony Leach.

According to WCSO, the person impersonating Leach told the employee that he would “try to help” but things would need to be done quickly because he was “sleepy.”

“While our employee already knew that this was a scam, it really confirmed things then ‘Chief Leach’ told him that he was sleepy. Anyone that knows Anthony Leach knows that the man doesn’t ever sleep—like Chuck Norris, he simply waits,” the WCSO Facebook post read.

The employee was then instructed to go to an ATM, withdraw money and take the money to the local Winn-Dixie in order to recall the warrant, WCSO said.

“At that point the instructions would have been to purchase bitcoin and send it to the scammers account. Another common method is that the scammer will have the victim purchase gift cards, then get the numbers from those cards over the phone,” WCSO said.

The WCSO employee then revealed his identity. The scammer, WCSO said, then allegedly admitted they were current inmates in the state prison system and are using the money to buy drugs and contraband. When the WCSO employee asked if they would give the people of Walker County a break, the scammer allegedly replied:

“No, we are targeting Walker County in particular because Sheriff Nick Smith is the reason some of us are in here!”

The WCSO said “some other things happened during the call” that help officials verify the callers’ identities and prosecute them. WCSO said they will be working with the District Attorney Bill Adair’s Office to “bring these people to justice.”

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, telling you that there is a warrant for your arrest, WCSO said it is a scam.

WCSO ended their post by saying: “Don’t fall victim to these scoundrels!”