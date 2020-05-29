Walker County Sheriff’s Office charges man with Thursday shooting

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in the Sipsey community Thursday has been arrested.

Jemayel Akee Scott was arrested Thursday night and charged with attempted murder after the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received tips on his whereabouts.

“Deputies with the Patrol, Investigative, and Narcotics Divisions were already in the area preparing to serve the arrest warrant on Scott when the tips came in,” a release from the WCSO stated. “Authorities were able to go to the location provided, and arrest Scott without incident.

Scott was subsequently taken to the Walker County Jail and his bond was set at $250,000.

