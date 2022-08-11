WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sipsey man is in jail after allegedly pulling a gun on a 9-year-old boy and threatening to kill his whole family.

Jemayel Akee Scott, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree stalking, as well as resisting arrested and eluding a police officer.

According to court documents, Scott allegedly began harassing the boy along 6th Street in Sipsey on Aug. 3. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office claims that Scott pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the boy’s family before leaving.

Deputies were called to arrest Scott after violating his bond.

Scott is being held at the Walker County Jail on $120,000 bond.