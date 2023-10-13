WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County man is charged with murder after deputies discovered human remains in a shallow grave Wednesday.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a missing persons report for Terry Linden Drummond on Oct. 7. Drummond was reportedly last seen on Oct. 4 around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies said the missing persons report was made by Drummond’s roommate Kevin Chad McLemore.

After a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant on Wednesday for the home McLemore and Drummond shared. While executing the search warrant, investigators discovered a makeshift, shallow grave covered in concrete and blocks. Deputies discovered the grave contained dismembered human remains placed in plastic bags.

The human remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Science for positive identification. No further information regarding the identity of the remains is available at this time.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for McLemore and took him into custody. He is being held in the Walker County Jail without bond.