WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who would allegedly pose as a sheriff’s deputy in order to stop cars along the road has been arrested.

Wayne McCaleb, 64, turned himself over to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and was charged with impersonating a peace officer.

According to law enforcement, the investigation started after several complaints were made about McCaleb claiming he was a law enforcement officer as he performed traffic stops. It was determined that he was flashing a Jefferson County Commission Card and badge issued to him in 1982 by then Jefferson County Sheriff Mel Bailey. He also allegedly flashed the badge during an argument.

McCaleb has since been released from the Walker County Jail after posting bond.