WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Sipsey man has been charged with abuse of corpse after Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead family member inside a house Friday.

According to the WCSO, investigators discovered Leandrew Smith Jr. was living inside the house on 4th Avenue West in Sipsey without reporting the person who had been dead for days. The WCSO stated treating a human corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities is a Class C felony.

WCSO investigator Tony Reid is investigating the cause and manner of the person’s death and if any other individuals are involved. The Walker County District Attorney ordered the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to perform an autopsy.

Smith Jr. was taken to the Walker County Jail and remains there on a $10,000 bond.