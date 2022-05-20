WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man after conducting a search of a residence in the Argo community for child pornography.

According to WCSO, a search warrant was executed on Thursday at the residence of Danny Wayne Thompson, 50. After the search, Thompson was taken into custody.

Thompson has been charged with 19 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of a person under the age of 17 involved in obscene acts. He is now being held at the Walker County Jail on a $250,000 bond.