PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old Jasper man has been charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Parrish Police Department on Sunday, it was notified July 10 that a 9-month-old child was left inside a vehicle on 311 Crest Ave. The child’s father, Madison Jo Rille Freeman, told officers he left his child in the running vehicle while he went inside the residence on 311 Crest Ave. to visit friends.

The 9-month-old child was found inside the vehicle 12 hours later. The car was located about 80 yards down a steep embankment across the street from the house and covered in kudzu.

The PPD stated an investigation revealed Freeman was conducting a drug transaction while inside the house. Freeman was allegedly made aware while inside the residence that his car was no longer in the driveway. He then allegedly drove around for several minutes looking for his car before notifying police.

A handgun and other narcotics were found in the residence, according to the PPD. After reviewing the evidence in the case, the Walker County District Attorney’s Office decided to charge Freeman. He was taken into custody in Jasper by the PPD and Cordova Police Department and transferred to the Walker County Jail. A judge will set his bail in the coming days.

Two other men have been arrested in connection to this case. Parrish resident Rodney Thomas, 45, was charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to the PPD, its officers took Thomas into custody near his residence. The department stated he possessed nearly six grams of methamphetamine and a bottle of assorted prescription pills that did not belong to him. Thomas is in the Walker County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Mason Chappel, 19, of Parrish, was arrested on an interfering with governmental operations charge. He was taken into custody at his residence and will go before a judge to have his bond set.

The PPD has investigated the case along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and Alabama Law Enforcment Agency. The PPD stated it is still seeking answers to this case and will continue investigating.