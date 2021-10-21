Walker County man arrested after being found in rafters of building near burglary location

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County man was arrested and charged with burglary Thursday afternoon after being found hiding in the rafters of a building near the burglarized location.

Johnathan Chase Martin, 33, of Cordova was taken into custody and charged with burglary. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Sgt. Steve Legg with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “burglary in progress” call on Hwy. 5 near the Saragossa community. Information provided by witnesses was able to lead Legg and his K-9, Maverick, to a building near the location.

Maverick then alerted Legg to the rafters of the building, where Martin was found hiding.

