WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office assisted state probation officers from the Alabama Pardons and Paroles in a search for a parolee who allegedly removed his ankle bracelet Tuesday afternoon.

Ronnie Painter, 47, of Townley, was reportedly one of 369 inmates who was recently given early release from prison, the WCSO reports. His original charge was third-degree robbery.

Two citizens reportedly spotted Painter in the west Jasper area and contacted authorities. He was taken to the county jail and is being held for a parole violation.

Jasper Police also assisted and the Sheriff’s Aviation Division flew around the Highway 269 and Highway 69 area during the search.