Walker County man accused of killing girlfriend during domestic dispute

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County man is behind bars after his girlfriend was found dead in her home Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a press conference where he said that at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a home in the 4000 block of Hwy. 269 in Parrish regarding reports of a burglary. When they arrived, they found Stacey Hogan, 50, unresponsive on the floor.

“Based on the investigation, it was determined that she met her death at the hands of her boyfriend, Michael Bolin, who is now in custody,” Smith said.

Investigator Carl Carpenter gave more details about the case, saying that Hogan, also known as Stacey Campbell, had no signs of life when she was found and likely died from blunt force trauma, although an official autopsy had yet to be performed. Carpenter said that during the course of the investigation, there were discrepancies in Bolin’s statement to police about her death.

“There is an extensive history of domestic violence between the two that has been reported so far,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said that one of the biggest things the department has talked about regarding the coronavirus is how it can affect crime and, in some ways, how they expected domestic violence cases to go up because of that due to people being quarantined at home, getting bored and temperatures getting warmer.

“If you were to ask me right now, I don’t think that played any role in this situation,” he said, adding that both Hogan and Bolin regularly stayed at home anyway. “I think it’s just a combination of history, the domestic violence cycle and substance abuse.”

Murder charges are expected to be filed against Bolin by the end of the day and that two search warrants had already been done.

LATEST POSTS