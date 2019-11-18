Walker County deputies recover stolen firearms, drugs during arrests

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people have been arrested after deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of recent car thefts.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, the arrests were made Sunday, where paraphernalia, counterfeit money, as well as stolen/illegal firearms and drugs were found.

Earlier this week, we alerted the public about some recent car thefts in our county. Our Investigative Division has been… Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 17, 2019

“More arrests are coming as investigators continue to bring closure to these cases, and recover stolen property,” the post stated. “Details will be released as they become available.”

