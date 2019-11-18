WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people have been arrested after deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of recent car thefts.
According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, the arrests were made Sunday, where paraphernalia, counterfeit money, as well as stolen/illegal firearms and drugs were found.
“More arrests are coming as investigators continue to bring closure to these cases, and recover stolen property,” the post stated. “Details will be released as they become available.”
LATEST POSTS
- Walker County deputies recover stolen firearms, drugs during arrests
- Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno
- Trial begins in 2016 fatal Montgomery police shooting
- Mond leads Aggies to 30-6 win over South Carolina
- Burrow throws 5 TDs, LSU beats Mississippi 58-37