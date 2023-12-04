REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — A video is circulating online showing an officer with the Reform Police Department tasing a handcuffed man that wasn’t resisting.

The video doesn’t show what led up to the arrest of the driver, but shows a white officer with RPD ordering a Black man who is on the ground and is handcuffed, to stand up. She then orders the man to lean on the front of a vehicle. After ordering the man to stay still, she holds a taser to the man’s back and pulls a what appears to be a gun out of his waistband, before shouting, “Oh yeah!” and tasering the man.

In the video, the man is heard shouting “Oh my God!” in pain, when the officer tells the man to be quiet while using profane language. As the man cries in pain, the officer asks him “you want it again?” to which you can hear him reply “no ma’am.” She then tells him to be quiet using profane language again.

CBS 42 has reached out to the RPD and the city for comment.