VIDEO: Morgan County deputies chase stolen 18-wheeler across 2 counties, arrest Kentucky man following standoff

LAWRENCE AND MORGAN COUNTIES, Ala. (WHNT) — Deputies from two different sheriff’s offices chased an 18-wheeler through Lawrence and Morgan Counties Wednesday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said officers from the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit and Lawrence County Drug Unit were investigating drug-related complaints on Old Moulton Road in the Trinity community when they spotted an 18-wheeler that was possibly stolen.

Agents tried stopping the 18-wheeler, but the driver refused to stop and lead law enforcement on a chase from Morgan County into Lawrence County.

Sheriff’s officials said that during the chase, the 18-wheeler collided with a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, sending it into a ditch. The Deputy driving that vehicle wasn’t injured.

The 18-wheeler eventually ended up in a field off Lawrence County Road 87, where the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the driver barricaded himself in the cab and refused to get out.

Video courtesy of Morgan County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

A standoff ensued, and the driver finally got out of the cab after deputies deployed what the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office called less-lethal, clear-out gas. Officials said the chase lasted for about 25 minutes and the standoff lasted about 45 minutes.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identified 32-year-old Dustin Joshua Abbott, from Lexington, Kentucky as the driver of the 18-wheeler. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, assault, attempting to elude, criminal mischief and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Abbott was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

Dustin Joshua Abbott

According to the Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office, Abbott was on probation at the time of the chase for previous crimes in Lauderdale County.

The 18-wheeler was reported stolen from Fultondale, Alabama (a northern suburb of Birmingham).