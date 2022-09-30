TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police.

Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday.

Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, issues of self-defense have been raised in this case. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the VCU at (205) 464-8690.