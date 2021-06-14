Victim of fatal Talladega County shooting identified

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old woman who was found shot to death in Talladega County Monday morning has been identified.

According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Barbara Ann Harmon of Talladega was found dead early Monday morning along the 1400 block of Alpine Winterboro Road. Deputies responded to the area around 12:20 a.m. regarding reports of a crash.

Deputies, along with members of the Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department, arrived on scene and found a car off the roadway. Nearby, Harmon was found unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Harmon’s body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141.