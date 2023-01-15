BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting overnight in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police, an off-duty Birmingham police officer heard gunfire near the 100 block of 4th Avenue North around 2:20 a.m. and began to investigate. The officer soon discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound and vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

Inside the vehicle, the officer found Thomas Lee Bailey, of Birmingham, who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Bailey dead at scene. The female victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.