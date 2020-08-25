Victim identified in west Birmingham homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has released the name of a victim who was found wounded and disoriented in a vehicle and later died in Birmingham.

Saturday, August 22, around 2 a.m., Birmingham Police responded to an undisclosed area where a fight occurred. West Precinct officers were told a fight happened in the middle of the roadway.

Police found 31-year-old Demetrius Wright in a vehicle wounded and disoriented. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, Birmingham PD reports.

Early investigation details indicate the victim, Wright, was involved in a physical altercation with a woman in the roadway when he was fatally wounded. The homicide appears to be domestic in nature, police report.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Birmingham PD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

