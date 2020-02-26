Victim identified in fatal Hunter Ridge Apartments parking lot shooting

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim in a Tuesday evening fatal shooting at an Irondale apartment complex parking lot.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim Derrick Jerod Marks, 25, of Birmingham, was injured in a shooting at the 2900 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Irondale.

Irondale police arrived at the scene, The Hunters Ridge Apartments, at 6:15 p.m. and found Marks in the parking lot.

Marks was taken to St. Vincent’s East and was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.

Irondale police are working the case.

