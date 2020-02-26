Victim identified in fatal Hunter Ridge Apartments parking lot shooting

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim in a Tuesday evening fatal shooting at an Irondale apartment complex parking lot.
According to the coroner’s office, the victim Derrick Jerod Marks, 25, of Birmingham, was injured in a shooting at the 2900 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Irondale.
Irondale police arrived at the scene, The Hunters Ridge Apartments, at 6:15 p.m. and found Marks in the parking lot.
Marks was taken to St. Vincent’s East and was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.
Irondale police are working the case.
LATEST POSTS
- Cottondale woman jailed on animal cruelty charges
- Weather Wednesday: Noccalula Falls ROARING after a Rainy Winter!
- Sharpton sees socialism-civil rights parallel
- Twice As Nice Sale
- Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed