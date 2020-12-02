Victim identified in deadly Avenue P shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has released the identity of the victim in a deadly shooting on Avenue P.

The Jefferson County Coroner says 20-year-old Nathan Chandler Wooten was killed Monday morning.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

