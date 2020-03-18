Victim identified in 1st Avenue homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has identified the victim found lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound at the 7000 block of First Avenue South.

The victim has been identified to be 29-year-old Jerrell Little of Birmingham, Alabama. Little was transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue medics after Birmingham police officers discovered him.

Birmingham detectives were later notified that Little succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The incident occurred March 12 and a preliminary investigation suggests that the Little and the suspect, who is in custody, were involved in a verbal altercation before the suspect shot him. Little tried to flee on foot but collapsed.

Birmingham police are continuing the investigation.

Birmingham police ask that if anyone has information related to this case, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

