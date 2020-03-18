Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  26
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Victim identified in 1st Avenue homicide investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has identified the victim found lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound at the 7000 block of First Avenue South.

The victim has been identified to be 29-year-old Jerrell Little of Birmingham, Alabama. Little was transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue medics after Birmingham police officers discovered him.

Birmingham detectives were later notified that Little succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The incident occurred March 12 and a preliminary investigation suggests that the Little and the suspect, who is in custody, were involved in a verbal altercation before the suspect shot him. Little tried to flee on foot but collapsed.

Birmingham police are continuing the investigation.

Birmingham police ask that if anyone has information related to this case, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories