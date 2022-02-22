VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Vestavia Hills recently uncovered 48 checks believed to have been stolen from different post offices across the Birmingham metro area.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, an officer reportedly observed a suspicious vehicle at the Cahaba Heights Post Office in the 3100 block of Sunview Drive. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, the officer saw an unknown suspect tampering with the mail box outside the building. Officers were able to catch the suspect, along with two other people in their car.

Searching the car, officers found firearms, marijuana, and a backpack containing 48 checks made out to different people, as well as a large amount of unopened mail postmarked across Jefferson County. The suspects were subsequently arrested.

“During the course of this investigation it is believed that the large amount of mail and checks may have been taken from various post offices in the metro area,” a post from the VHPD Facebook page stated. “This is an on-going investigation and warrants on the individual(s) will come at a later date.”

The VHPD is asking that people make sure that any outgoing checks, bills, or payments be followed up on to ensure that the payment was received and deposited under the correct name.