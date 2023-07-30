VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced a noncustodial parent took an 11-month-old child Sunday evening. The child was found in Birmingham a short time later.

According to the VHPD, officers responded to Grand Highlands Apartments at about 6:20 p.m. on report of a possible kidnapping with gunshots fired. At the scene, officers concluded the noncustodial parent shot into an apartment before entering and fleeing the scene with the child.

The child was recovered safely and didn’t sustain injuries. The suspect was arrested and placed into the custody of the Vestavia Hills Jail. The VHPD stated the suspect’s name won’t be released until formally charged by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.