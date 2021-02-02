Vestavia Hills massage parlor owner arrested for sexual abuse of 4 women

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vestavia Hills business owner has been charged for sexually abusing four women over the course of three months.

Levan Uriah Johnson, 43, has been charged with four counts of sexual contact by forcible compulsion. The incidents occurred between Nov. 24, 2020 and Jan. 21, 2021.

Johnson is listed as the owner of Oasis Day Spa and Wellness Center in Vestavia Hills. As of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, CBS 42 has not confirmed if the alleged sexual abuse took place at the business.

Johnson is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $240,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42, as this is a developing story.