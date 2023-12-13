BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vestavia Hills man received his sentencing on child pornography charges on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent Carlton L. Peeples announced.

Eugene Douglas Reid III, 48, is sentenced to 288 months in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release for the distribution and transportation of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Reid, who was previously convicted of these charges at a trial in August.

In 2020, the FBI Milwaukee and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated numerous groups engaged in the distribution and possible production of child sexual abuse material.

Undercover FBI employees documented these illegal online activities and forwarded them to offices for investigation. The evidence at trial established that Reid distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse material on the Kik messaging app to various groups during the first half of 2020.

Additionally, Kik’s parent company MediaLab and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided evidence of further illegal activity under Kik usernames associated with Reid.

The FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case with the assistance of FBI Milwaukee Division, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Vestavia Hills Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kristen S. Osborne and R. Leann White prosecuted the case.