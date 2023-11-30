VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vestavia Hills man has been charged with laundering about $2.3 million via a fake business email scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Robert Carleton Howard, 39, is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering in a seven-count indictment, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced in a press release Thursday.

From at least July 2021 through August 2021, Howard allegedly was part of a scheme that used email accounts to impersonate companies’ third-party vendors. The accounts were created to trick companies into wiring large amounts of money into bank accounts, controlled by those running the scheme.

It’s believed that Howard opened and controlled at least one bank account, which received approximately $2.3 million within two days through the ploy. Howard allegedly then immediately converted the funds into cryptocurrency, which were transferred to other members of the scheme and his bank account.

If convicted, Howard faces up to 20 years in prison. The FBI investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan “Jack” Harrington is prosecuting the case.