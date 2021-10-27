Valley Station Apartment complex shooting suspect taken into custody

Joshua Casey Wilson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The suspect who shot and killed a Pinson man following an argument at a Birmingham apartment complex on Sunday has been arrested.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Joshua Casey Wilson, 33, of Odenville, reported that he had shot Romeo Leland Bryant, 23, of Pinson, after 10 p.m. at the Valley Station Apartment Complex on October 24.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Bryant dead. Investigators said a fight took place before the shooting between Bryant and Wilson.

Wilson has been taken into custody at the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

