Valley police charge man with sexual abuse of a child

by: Sam Sachs

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) — Following an investigation with the help from the Child Advocacy Center, police charged an Alabama man with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

Timothy Jackson Wood, 44, of Valley, was arrested Wednesday by the Valley Police Department. He was processed at the Valley Police Department and taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility. He is being held there pending bond.

Police say no other details are available in the case due to the nature of the charge and the age of the victim.

