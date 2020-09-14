Utah couple arrested in Brookside after $30,000 in drugs found during traffic stop

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, two people were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses after being found with heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine and different drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Brookside.

According to a press release from the Brookside Police Department, a car driven by James Reeves was stopped at 11:15 p.m. that was on its way to Utah from Mobile. Reeves gave officers false identification, but was later positively identified, as well as Reeves’ passenger, Lisa Kline.

“K9 Cash positively alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle,” the release stated. “Officers recovered a large amount of narcotics individually packaged for sale with an estimated Street value at over $30,000.”

Several travel bags and two briefcases were found hidden inside the vehicle carrying 204.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 95.2 grams of pure Black Tar Heroin, 2.7 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, loaded syringes, a bottle of liquid heroin, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, scales, plastic baggies & packaging used for drug sales, and several pills of controlled substance.

“A loaded firearm was also located along with cash, and suspected stolen credit cards,” the release stated.

In addition, officers located several items commonly used as burglary tools, along with jewelry, electronics, night vision goggles, binoculars, & cameras. Both Reeves and Kline, both from Utah, were placed under arrest and transported to the Brookside Jail pending numerous felony charges, including:

Trafficking heroin

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking ID

UPOCS fentanyl

Possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone)

Giving false information to law enforcement

Possession of marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Reeves, a convicted felon sex offender with a lengthy criminal history, will also be charged with felon in possession of a firearm, which will be prosecuted as a federal charge.

Additional charges are pending.

