MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Marshal’s Task Force is currently searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the Montgomery area.

John Robert Hollon III, 34, is wanted on a murder charge and is known to frequent hotels in the area of Eastern Boulevard, Carmichael Road and Monticello Drive in Montgomery, according to Crime Stoppers. He also may be at casinos in the area or in Wetumpka. Authorities say Hollon has family and friends in Phenix City and Columbus, Ga. as well.

Hollon is described as being 5’8″ and weighing 195 pounds with dark hair.

If you have any information on Hollon’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651, US Marshal’s at 334-531-5681 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.