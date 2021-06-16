US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is actively searching for a wanted fugitive.

Xzavier Lee Johnson, 30, is wanted for the murder of Martavious Thomas.

On May 6, the Montgomery Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. First responders found a man unresponsive and pronounced him dead on the scene. The victim was later identified as Thomas, 31, of Montgomery.

Johnson is known to go by “Zay or LiL”. He stands at approximately 5-foot4 and weighs 145 pounds.

Johnson is considered armed and dangerous and law enforcement is asking that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact the police or Crime Stoppers. A successful tip has the potential to lead to a cash reward.

You can call Crime Stoppers’ toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP or use their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).