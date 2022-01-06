US Marshals assist BPD in arrest of 2 men in connection to October 2021 homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A US Marshals Task Force assisted the Birmingham Police Department in arresting two men in connection to a deadly shooting back in October 2021.

Dennis Manning (left) and Mario Manning (right) were arrested this week and charged with the murder of Justin Rasha Lee on Oct. 29.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 2700 block of 17th Avenue North just before 11 a.m. There they discovered Lee, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead. Police say an argument led to the shooting.

Just over two months later, on Tuesday, authorities arrested Dennis Manning, 52. On Wednesday, Mario Manning, 42, was also taken into custody.

The Mannings have been charged with capital murder and illegally possessing a firearm. They are both being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond,