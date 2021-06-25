US Marshals arrest 3rd suspect connected to Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A third suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 19-year-old Tuscaloosa man.

Late Thursday night, the United State Marshals Task force located Quartavius Hudson, 21 of Linden, whose believed to be connected to the murder of Versaun Leonard on June 12.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department received calls about a shooting on Willow Avenue where Leonard was shot several times. He later died from his injuries.

Hudson has been taken into custody without bond. Hudson is the third suspect charged, along with Brenygha Edwards and Justin Jenkins.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are still expected.