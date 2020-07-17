UPDATE: University Mall shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)– Investigators have arrested and charged Lamarcus Jones,19, with attempted murder and first-degree assault in last week’s shooting at University Mall in Tuscaloosa.

The update comes from the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

Jones is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a bond set at $90,000.

Jones was responsible for the shooting at the mall that seriously injured a 24-year-old man and a 15-year-old bystander.

