BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An unidentified woman’s body was discovered along the side of the road in Birmingham over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a pedestrian was in the area of 17th Street SW between Laurel Avenue and Cedar Avenue SW on Dec. 17 when they found a body.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue members arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman dead. Officers with Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

No other information is available at this time.