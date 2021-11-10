University of Georgia football player, NFL prospect voluntarily surrenders following rape charges

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to ESPN, University of Georgia football player Adam Anderson has voluntarily surrendered to police after being charged with felony rape.

The linebacker turned himself in Wednesday, Nov. 10.

This comes after rape allegations were made on Nov. 2 saying Anderson raped a 21-year-old. He was indefinitely suspended from the team following the allegations.

Anderson denies the allegations through his attorney, Steve Shadow and is being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

An investigation is being conducted by the university’s Equal Opportunity Office and Title IX.