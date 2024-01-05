TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University Mall was the victim of a false bomb threat Friday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor stated officers responded to University Mall at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday after mall staff got an email bomb threat. The mall stayed open while officers did a thorough security check on mall property. An all-clear was given shortly after 11 a.m., and the bomb threat was determined to be a hoax.

Taylor noted that though there was no indication the threat was valid, almost two dozen TPD officers responded to the mall. The University of Alabama Police Department provided assistance. Officers and K9s inspected all interior and exterior areas of the mall before declaring it was safe.

Investigators suspect the same person or group responsible for threats in past weeks to government buildings, residences, businesses and places of worship across Alabama and the U.S. is likely behind the hoax at the mall as well. TPD investigators are in contact with federal authorities about the false bomb threat.