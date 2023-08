BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday morning, a yet-unidentified man was found dead near a road in downtown Birmingham.

Around 6:45 a.m., at Park Avenue SW, a passerby saw the body lying on a grass shoulder of the roadway near a wood line on 50th Street.

The man had sustained gunshot wounds during a reported assault. His death is therefore being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department (BPD)

Any questions regarding the death should be made to the BPD.